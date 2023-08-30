The overall winner of the 2023 Sculpture in the Gaol award has been named.
It is artist Jason Russell with his striking work, "Taken from Country".
The sculpture, consisting of chain, hand crafted neck collars, and padlocks, was hung from a ceiling in Trial Bay Gaol in Arakoon National Park.
"The loss of culture is what drove me to make this art piece," Mr Russell said.
It represents his interpretation of an 1819 order handed down from Governor Lachlan Macquarie, which read:
Mr Russell, who is a proud Worimi man, has been an artist for more than 20 years. He started sculpting and wood carving approximately eight years ago.
"Having the art piece in this location is rather fitting - other places I've exhibited in didn't have quite the same effect," he said after receiving news he'd won the $5000 award.
"The piece means a lot to me, because I've taught a lot of art and culture over the years and have tried to keep culture alive with my art practice.".
Sculpture in the Gaol is an annual opportunity to celebrate the Macleay Valley's rich art and cultural background.
This year's judges included 2022 Archibald Prize winner and Dunghutti artist Blak Douglas.
Alex Henley, Kempsey Shire Council's Economic Development and Tourism Manager said she was thrilled with the success of the exhibition's launch event.
"Sculpture in the Gaol is a brilliant opportunity to celebrate the Macleay Valley Coast's rich art and cultural background," said Ms Henley.
"The open day was a resounding success with over 750 people attending the event, viewing more than 90 sculptures exhibited from artists close to home, across the state and inter-state as well."
Other winners are:
. Runner-up, Claire Davenhall
. Highly Commended, Jane MacDonald
. Youth Award winner, Indrani Smith
. School Award winner, Leanne Parker from Frederickton Primary School
The sculpture exhibition will be open every day at Trial Bay Gaol from 9am-4:30pm, closing on Sunday, September 24.
Visitors are invited to vote for their favourite artwork in the People's Choice Award.
Smaller sculptures are also featured in "Escapees from the Gaol" at the South West Rocks Community Art Gallery.
