Police officers in Kempsey have been attending to a number of incidents in the area ranging from horse accidents to vehicle fires.
Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker spoke with Inspector Vince Nicholls, to discuss the incidents keeping police busy in the week ending August 29.
Police are appealing for information regarding a bag that was stolen on at XPT train between 9.30am to 1pm on Friday, August 25.
The train had been travelling from Broadmeadows to Kempsey when the theft occurred on carriage D.
Passengers with information regarding the theft are encouraged to contact police.
Officers were called to a car fire on Cochrane Street, West Kempsey around 11.45pm on Sunday, August 27.
The car which police believe to be a Holden Station Wagon, was found on fire when police arrived.
The fire is being treated as suspicious.
A police pursuit of an allegedly stolen vehicle has led to the arrest of two young offenders over the weekend.
Officers were patrolling Frederickton when they noticed two cars driving erratically.
Police engaged in a pursuit of the vehicles with spikes deployed to stop the cars.
The pursuit continued until police reached the intersection of Cochrane Street and Broughton Street, Kempsey where one of the cars was stopped.
Police alleged the car was a Mazda station wagon stolen from a Crescent Head property between 12.30am and 4.45am on Wednesday August 23.
Two young people ran from the vehicle however both were arrested.
The eldest of the two offenders has been charged and put before the court.
The second young person has received a caution.
A stolen car has been recovered after it was taken from a Greenhill property between 11pm Friday August 25 and 5.30am on Saturday August 26.
The damaged Mitsubishi Outlander was recovered by police on North Street, West Kempsey around 5.30am on Saturday August 26.
All four tires of the car were flat with the passenger window and windscreen smashed.
Police are appealing for information regarding a theft at Park Avenue, West Kempsey around 3am Friday, August 25.
Personal property was taken from the address.
Anyone with information should contact police.
Officers were called to a rural property at Summer Island, south of South West Rocks around 11.15am Friday, August 25.
A 53-year-old woman had been riding a horse in a paddock when she allegedly lost control of her horse and fell off.
The woman was treated on the scene by paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter's critical care medical team for internal injuries.
She was later airlifted to Coffs Harbour Hospital.
Officers are investigating an incident where a parked car was damaged on Middleton Street, South Kempsey between 2am and 6.30am on Friday August 25.
The rear window of a parked SUV was smashed.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.
People with information regarding certain incidents listed here are encouraged to contact Kempsey Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.