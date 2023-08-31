Kempsey has recorded its seventh driest year on record since records began in 1882.
Just 31mm of rainfall in total fell across June, July and August.
Weatherzone records also show the town recorded an average daily temperature of 21.9 degrees for winter, which is 1.3 degrees warmer than the long term average (when looking at data from 2001).
Kempsey Shire Council has switched water supplies for parts of Kempsey and Lower Macleay to the Steuart McIntyre Dam, following dry weather conditions and declining river levels.
The Macleay River flow levels came close to the trigger point for level one water restrictions.
Kempsey Shire Council Director of Utilities Wes Trotter said level one water restrictions would see the Macleay Valley move from the permanent water conservation measures currently in place.
"At level one we start looking at our use particularly with how we are using our water outdoors ," he said.
"We start looking at how we're washing our cars, lawns, gardens...those sorts of things."
Kempsey Shire Council is using the Sherwood Borefield supply to supplement the dam.
"It's more of an operational matter... so it's just to maximise the resources we have at the moment, especially while we've still got a reasonable flow in the river," Mr Trotter said.
The Kempsey Shire Council uses the Sherwood Borefield to supply water during normal seasons, with excess water transferred to the Steuart MacIntyre Dam supply when appropriate.
Meanwhile Port Macquarie has experienced its second warmest winter since weather records began in 1842.
Weatherzone meteorologist Yoska Hernandez said Port Macquarie's average daily temperature for winter was 20.7 degrees - 2.1 degrees above average.
She said the long term average across all winters was 18.6 degrees.
The warmest winter on record was in 2019 - with 20.8 degrees recorded as the average daily temperature across June, July and August.
Port Macquarie also experienced its 16th driest year since 1842, as only 96.2mm of rainfall was recorded across June, July and August.
The Bureau of Meteorology has yet to declare an El Nino event but it has issued an alert.
During El Nino, there is a higher chance of drier weather in eastern Australia and it's more likely to be warmer than usual for the southern two-thirds of Australia.
Ms Hernandez said there is also a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) influencing weather, which can increase the drying influence of El Nino.
She said an IOD brings cooler waters to Western Australia and less cloud is generated in that part of Australia.
"[That means there is] less clouds (less moisture) coming over to eastern Australia," she said.
In July, the Port News investigated how a Johns River farm and Port Macquarie-Hastings Council are mitigating the El Nino threat.
July weather data also showed Port Macquarie was hotter than usual.
The bureau's long-range forecast for Australia indicates warmer and drier conditions are likely across large parts of Australia from September to November.
More than 200 digital fire danger rating (FDR) signs are being rolled out across NSW after an increase in fire activity.
Since August 1, 2023, local RFS crews in the Kempsey and Nambucca local government areas have attended to 219 bush or grass fire related incidents.
Both areas now are now under a Section 44 bush fire emergency declaration to ensure coordinated efforts are in place to battle the ongoing fires in the area.
The bushfire danger period starts on September 1.
