The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News
Weather

Weather: Weatherzone data shows Kempsey's warm and dry winter

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
August 31 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A beautiful winter view from North Smoky Beach. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain.
A beautiful winter view from North Smoky Beach. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain.

Kempsey has recorded its seventh driest year on record since records began in 1882.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.