If you missed last night's supermoon, not to worry, it's back tonight.
That's right, it's "once in a blue moon" where two full moons appear in the space of one calendar month.
The extremely rare super blue moon is at full visibility tonight, and NASA claims this is the last of its kind until 2037.
In fact, it is the biggest supermoon of 2023. Tonight's moon will look seven per cent bigger than usual.
So don't miss it!
Catch it at its biggest on the horizon at 5.41pm (EST).
With the sunset at 5.31pm, this is sure to be a spectacular evening.
Best view points on the Macleay coastline are the headlands either side of Little Bay at South West Rocks, and Little Nobby Headland or the golf course water tower at Crescent Head.
The moon may appear faint as it peaks over the horizon at dusk, but keep an eye on it and watch it get brighter as it goes higher above head.
Send your snaps of the sky and supermoon to macleayargus@austcommunitymedia.com.au, we'd love to showcase them!
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.