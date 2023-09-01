Students showcased their talents to friends, family and teachers at the St Paul's College Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA) evening, launching the school's new performance.
Artworks by year 11 and HSC students were exhibited alongside the drama and music performances on August 30.
The evening started with a bang with an energetic performance of Romeo & Juliet (Act 3, scene 5) by year 11 drama students Ellia Baywood, Amelia Perry and Sasha Shipp.
The Shakespeare showcase continued with a duologue (Act 3, Scene 1) by Logan Hill and Phoebe Laws which included an impressive choreographed battle scene.
HSC music performances by Nathaniel Fletcher, Max and Jett Farrell, accompanied by teacher and Macleay Valley musician Leonie Capararo, had the audience tapping their feet along to twelve pieces played on an array of instruments.
The night even included a joyous sing-a-long to our very own Slim Dusty's much-loved 'G'day, G'day' lead by Gabriel Pimentel.
Assistant Principal and Mission/Acting Leader of CAPA, Geoff Melville, said the evening was a great opportunity for senior St Paul's students to perform to an audience ahead of HSC marking in September.
"To have so many parents and staff come here to our new performance facility...it's been great. We're really proud of all of our kids," said Mr Melville.
The event was catered by the high school's HSC hospitality students.
