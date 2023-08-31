The Macleay Argus
Contaminated groundwater in South West Rocks; residents urged to limit crabbing

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 31 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 4:54pm
Saltwater Creek, South West Rocks. Picture supplied by Kempsey Shire Council
Kempsey Shire Council is advising residents living near Phillip Drive to limit crabbing from Saltwater Creek and Lagoon as a result of legacy PFAS groundwater contamination at South West Rocks.

