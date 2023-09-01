Anyone who lights a fire on their property without a permit is being warned of the serious consequences of getting caught or of it getting out of control.
And that does not just refer to the damage a grass fire or a bushfire has the potential to cause, or the lives it can put in danger.
At midnight Friday, August 31, the declared bushfire danger period for this region kicked in.
The Clarence Valley, Port Macquarie-Hastings and Mid-Coast LGAs have also entered a Bushfire Danger Period.
The Lower North Coast has a permanent variation which sees the BFDP commence on September 1 every year, due to local conditions.
That means that not notifying authorities of a planned burn, could cost Kempsey area landholders a significant amount of money and even jail time.
Mid North Coast Police District Chief Inspector Martin Burke, confirmed that investigations into the unseasonably early fires across the Kempsey and Nambucca local government areas (LGAs) are currently underway.
"Some of these fires are deliberately lit, but some of these are pile burns that have gotten out of control," he said.
"We continue to work very closely with the Rural Fire Service (RFS) investigators and as part of that, if anyone is identified, we will put them before the courts if need be.
"There are also significant monetary fines that can be issued in relation to certain offences."
Since August 1, there have been more than 600 escaped fires across the state.
Well over a third of these have been in the Kempsey and Nambucca LGAs.
Both areas now are now under a Section 44 bushfire emergency declaration to ensure coordinated efforts and additional resources are available.
RFS Superintendent Liz Ferris said that while landholders are encouraged to proactively reduce fuel loads, their primary concern should always be safety.
"History has shown that problems can occur when people do not adequately supervise fires, and an escaped hazard reduction can be very difficult for our volunteer firefighters to contain," Supt Ferris said.
"It is a landowner's responsibility to make sure fire is used safely and that alternatives to burning are considered, including hand clearing, mowing or slashing areas around key assets on the property."
Supt Ferris said that fuel loads remain high, particularly within the Kempsey and Nambucca LGAs.
"It is so important that land managers and residents are prepared and remember that bush and grass fires can start at any time."
A number of "get ready" information sessions will be held across the Kempsey LGA this month, to help residents prepare their properties.
Residents are also encouraged to sign up as a volunteer for their local RFS brigade.
"The RFS across NSW is always looking for volunteers," Ms Keddle said.
"There's also non-frontline roles as well which are equally as important.
"Without those functions, it would make it really hard... for the firefighting operations to actually take place."
Permits are free from local Fire Control Centres or a FRNSW fire station. Landowners should also notify neighbours and the local fire authority, at least 24 hours before lighting the fire.
"Residents must take current conditions and weather forecasts for the next few days into consideration before starting a burn," Supt Ferris said.
You can notify the RFS at rfs.nsw.gov.au.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) is also urging the public not to become complacent about home fire dangers now that winter has passed.
There were 930 residential fires across the state last Spring.
Residents should take the time to clear out any rubbish, piles of newspapers, cardboard boxes, unused furniture and any other discarded materials that could fuel a fire.
Flammable materials should also be removed from yards and gutters cleared of leaf litter and debris.
The warmer weather also means more outdoor entertaining. LPG-fuelled barbecues should be in good, working order with no leaks. Hoses and connections should be checked before use.
"Minimise the risks and you have peace of mind," Acting Assistant Commissioner Dean Felton said.
"If you're uncertain about how safe your home is, you can visit our website and book a home safety visit.
"Our firefighters can come to your home, provide crucial advice and install or replace smoke alarms where necessary, free of charge."
