Kempsey's Sam Fowler returns from World Dragon Boat Championship with medals galore

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
September 1 2023 - 4:30pm
MNC medallists Ken Fitzgerald, Lorrae Fitzgerald, Sam Fowler, Elizabeth Harrison and Kevin Buehler. Picture by Mardi Borg
Kempsey's Sam Fowler has returned from the 16th International Dragon Boat Federation World Championships in Thailand with medals galore.

