A 57-year-old man has been killed in a single-vehicle accident at Upper Taylors Arm.
About 1am on Saturday, September 2, emergency services received reports of a crash on Taylors Arm Road, about 37 kilometres north of Kempsey.
Officers attached to the Mid North Coast Police District arrived to find a station wagon had left the road and careered down an embankment before crashing in a paddock.
The man was the driver of the vehicle and the sole occupant.
He was was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.
A crime scene was established.
Police now investigating the cause of the crash with a report to be prepared for the Coroner.
