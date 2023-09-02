The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Police

Man killed in single-vehicle accident on Taylors Arm Road near Kempsey

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 2 2023 - 10:31pm, first published 10:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The accident was 37kms north of Kempsey. Screenshot from Google Maps
The accident was 37kms north of Kempsey. Screenshot from Google Maps

A 57-year-old man has been killed in a single-vehicle accident at Upper Taylors Arm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.