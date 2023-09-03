The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our History

The Macleay shipbuilder behind the site once called Christopherton

By Phil Lee
September 4 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captain Christopher Lawson, shipbuilder of Christopherton (MRHS)
Captain Christopher Lawson, shipbuilder of Christopherton (MRHS)

*In his latest column, Kempsey historian Phil Lee OAM, walks us through the story behind Lawson Street in Frederickton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.