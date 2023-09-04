The Macleay Argus
Macleay Valley Mustangs defeat Port City Breakers in Group 3 Rugby League minor semi-final

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated September 4 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 12:00pm
A heart-stopping field goal to rising rugby league star Cooper Petterson has delivered a thrilling 23-22 win for the Macleay Valley Mustangs in the Group 3 minor semi-final against Port City Breakers.

