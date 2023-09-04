September 5, 2023: In this week's wrap of weekend footy; the Macleay Valley Rangers and Kempsey Saints book their spot in the Zone Premier League semi-finals, while the Macleay Valley Mustangs progress to the Group 3 grand final qualifier.
Macleay Valley Rangers shared the points with Port United in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Port Macquarie in the last round of the ZPL season.
The game saw Port United finish on top of the ZPL ladder while Macleay Valley finished second ahead of finals.
They will now meet again in the major semi-final that kicks off at Wayne Richards Park on Saturday, September 9.
Meanwhile, the Port Saints came away with a 1-1 draw against the Camden Haven Redbacks that saw them finish third on the ladder.
The Saints will play Kempsey, who had the bye on the weekend, in the elimination final at Port Macquarie on Saturday from 3pm.
A heart-stopping field goal to rising rugby league star Cooper Petterson has delivered a thrilling 23-22 win for the Macleay Valley Mustangs in the Group 3 minor semi-final against Port City Breakers.
The 18-year-old, who ran onto the field with only two minutes remaining on the clock, then enjoyed the brightest moment of his fledgling career when he kicked the Mustangs into the grand final qualifier.
In a tightly contested game of footy, the Mustangs trooped off at halftime up 18-10.
The Breakers picked up steam in the second half and a try to Owen Blair had Port City leading 22-18 with 16 minutes to go.
Despite trailing for the first time in the game, Cowan said the team was unconcerned about the scoreboard.
"We knew that there was still 16 minutes on the clock when they led in the second half," he said. "The boys stayed focus and stuck to the game plan and we waited for a mistake to happen."
It wasn't long before the Mustangs got their wish as a costly error by the Breakers allowed them to even the score to 22-22 and give the crowd a grandstand finish.
The Mustangs will now go up against the Old Bar Pirates in Old Bar after they went down to the Port Macquarie Sharks in the major semi-final. They will meet at 2pm on Sunday, September 10.
The first grade side will be in good company at Old Bar, with the under-18's and reserve grade teams both sealing wins on the weekend that has them playing for a grand final berth as well.
