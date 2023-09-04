The Macleay Argus
Macleay Valley Rangers and Kempsey Saints head to finals; weekend footy wrap | September 2-3

Mardi Borg
Updated September 5 2023 - 1:54pm, first published September 4 2023 - 12:00pm
The Macleay Valley Rangers (pictured) and Kempsey Saints are through to the Zone Premier League finals. File picture by Penny Tamblyn
September 5, 2023: In this week's wrap of weekend footy; the Macleay Valley Rangers and Kempsey Saints book their spot in the Zone Premier League semi-finals, while the Macleay Valley Mustangs progress to the Group 3 grand final qualifier.

