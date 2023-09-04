Feeling hot, hot hot?
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted Kempsey will reach a maximum temperature of 31 degrees on Tuesday, September 5.
September's average maximum temperature for Kempsey is 24.4 degrees.
However, Weatherzone meteorologist Brett Dutschke said it's not too unusual to witness the occasional high temperature in September.
"To get extremes like that is very typical for this time of the year," he said.
"[In] spring there's quite a high chance of extreme temperatures because there's still some effects of winter but we're starting to get a trend towards summer.
"Temperatures change a lot at this time of the year."
The latest weather prediction comes after Kempsey recorded its seventh driest winter since records began in 1882.
In 2017 Kempsey recorded its highest temperature for September, based on 30 years of weather data.
On September 24, 2017 the temperature climbed to 38.6 degrees.
Meanwhile the bureau has predicted Port Macquarie's temperature will hit 29 degrees on Tuesday, September 5.
That's well above Port Macquarie's average maximum temperature for September, which is 22.8 degrees.
However, Mr Dutschke said it's unlikely Port Macquarie will reach the high of 29 degrees on September 5, given there's a south easterly wind change which is set to impact the temperature.
"[It will] be arriving early enough to stop it from getting that hot," he said.
The latest weather report comes after Port Macquarie experienced its second warmest winter since weather records began in 1842.
In 2017 Port Macquarie recorded its highest temperature for September, based on 30 years of weather data.
It reached 38.2 degrees on September 24, 2017.
The declared bushfire danger period for the Port-Macquarie Hastings kicked in on Friday, September 1.
The Kempsey Shire and Mid-Coast LGAs have also entered a bushfire danger period.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.