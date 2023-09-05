Objects as small as a souvenir spoon and as large as a wooden-hulled pilot boat feature in an online exhibition showcasing the region's history.
The object's stories are front and centre too.
The Journeys Mid North Coast exhibition amplifies objects and stories from the region's museums and collections, as well as the many NSW State Heritage and other historic places they are associated with.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams launched the Australian Museums and Galleries Association Mid North Coast Chapter's latest project on Monday, September 4 at St Thomas' Anglican Church.
The launch coincided with NSW History Week.
The exhibition features 48 special objects and their stories, 17 museums and collections and 12 state heritage places.
Debbie Sommers from the Australian Museums and Galleries Association Mid North Coast Chapter said the online exhibition is as interactive as possible.
"I think it's visually very appealing, and most importantly, it highlights all the wonderful collections and stories that we have on the Mid North Coast," she said.
Ms Sommers said the exhibition is also a great way for people to look at history from a contemporary point of view.
The exhibition features the themes of travel, tourism, migration, trade, communication and entertainment.
Mrs Williams said the project provided such an incredible resource.
"I think while we love going to physically see what our museums have to offer, unfortunately for many people there isn't that opportunity," she said.
The online exhibition provides a gallery-like experience.
Mrs Williams acknowledged the collaborative nature of the project.
Journeys Mid North Coast was funded by the state government through a 2021-2023 NSW Heritage - Community Heritage Engagement grant, with additional support from Arts Mid North Coast.
Much of the project's background work was completed by community museum volunteers from across the region including South West Rocks, Kempsey, Port Macquarie, Laurieton, Coffs Harbour, Bellingen, Dorrigo, Nambucca, Bowraville, Tinonee, Tuncurry and Wingham.
