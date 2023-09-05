Kempsey Shire Council is facing an "unsustainable" operating deficit of $103m within a decade.
That means more rate rises are on the way. The question is "how much of a rise?"
In a statement, council said it is considering applying to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) for a Special Rate Variation (SRV).
Three proposed options for an SRV will be presented to the community for feedback.
"We understand that many in our community are under financial pressure," general manager Craig Milburn said.
"But unfortunately the same things that affect households such as rising interest rates, cost of materials and limited ways to raise income, also affect council's ongoing operations.
"The three options we've developed would create financial and service level security and offer varied levels of improved maintenance and renewal for our assets, such as roads and bridges.
"It could mean three incremental rate rises between July 2024 and July 2026, totalling either a 51 per cent, 85 per cent or 94 per cent increase from the current level."
Any potential rate rise will not be applied to the total rates bill, only the General Fund (or property rate).
Council will make available a series of fact sheets, FAQs and a rates calculator to help residents compare the options.
Feedback through surveys and submissions will be sought through September and October through Council's online engagement portal Your Say Macleay, at community briefings and face to face at markets and community events.
"Community submissions, questions and feedback will help with the decision ahead and we encourage all ratepayers to visit Your Say Macleay to learn more," Mr Milburn said.
A report will be presented to the November council meeting to consider the community's feedback. It will include options for reducing the impact on the most disadvantaged in the community and any further proposals for reducing expenses and services.
If council resolves to apply for the SRV, it will do so in February 2024 with a determination expected by May. Any changes would be applied in the 2024-25 financial year.
