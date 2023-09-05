The Macleay Argus
Council

Kempsey Shire Council turns to ratepayers to reduce projected $103m deficit

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 5 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 11:30am
Kempsey residents are invited to consider three options for a rate rise. File pictures
Kempsey Shire Council is facing an "unsustainable" operating deficit of $103m within a decade.

