The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Multiple outbreaks around Kempsey LGA during first High Fire Danger rating this season

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated September 5 2023 - 8:05pm, first published 5:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

High temperatures and winds have resulted in six new fires in the Kempsey and Nambucca local government areas (LGAs) on Tuesday, September 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast NSW

Sue is an award-winning journalist and academic, and Editor of the Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.