The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Thieves, fights and fires; Kempsey police wrap | September 7

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated September 7 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are investigating a theft that occurred at a shopping centre this week | September 7
Police are investigating a theft that occurred at a shopping centre this week | September 7

Kempsey police officers have been attending to a number of incidents this week ranging from fires, brawls and stolen CCTV cameras.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.