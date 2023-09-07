Kempsey police officers have been attending to a number of incidents this week ranging from fires, brawls and stolen CCTV cameras.
Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker spoke with Inspector Vince Nicholls, to discuss the incidents keeping officers busy in the week ending September 7.
Police are reminding the public to follow the advice as the Kempsey Shire area has entered its Bushfire Danger Period.
Inspector Nicholls said that fire permits need to be obtained before residents light any fires themselves.
"Make sure the fire is contained and you have control of it," he said.
"And don't leave it unattended."
Officers are investigating a theft at Kempsey Central on Belgrave Street at 8.30pm on Friday, September 1.
Two young offenders allegedly stole a fire extinguisher from the shopping centre during this time.
Police are looking for a male and female aged between 15 and 17 years of age.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact police.
Police were called to a house fire on Middleton Street, South Kempsey around 7am on Wednesday, September 6.
The house sustained some damage from the fire before fire fighters were able to extinguish the flames.
Police are investigating the cause of the fire however it is currently being treated as suspicious.
Witnesses with further information should contact police or Crimestoppers.
Officers are investigating an incident that occurred at Harry Boyes Avenue, South Kempsey between 5.35pm and 7.35pm on Wednesday, September 6.
Three young males allegedly damaged an excavator and attempted to light a car on fire.
Police are also investigating another incident that occurred on Forth Street, Kempsey between 11.05pm Sunday, September 3 and 7.30am Monday 4.
A man allegedly damaged a shed at the rear of the property.
Police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.
Police are investigating an incident where an man stole a CCTV camera from a property on Watts Street, West Kempsey around 1.15am on Tuesday, September 5.
The identity of the offending man is unknown however police are currently looking for a male around 185 centimetres tall with a slim build.
Anyone with further information is advised to contact the police.
Police have been called to a number of grassfires this week.
Officers attended a grassfire near Albert Street and Druitt Street, South Kempsey between 9.20 and 9.40pm on Sunday, September 3.
The fire was approximatley 20 metres away from the railway bridge that crosses the Macleay River.
Police were then called to another grassfire at Albert Street, South Kempsey around 12pm on Monday, September 4.
The fire reached a size of approximately 20 metres squared.
It is unclear how both fires started but police say they appear to be suspicious.
No persons or property was damaged as a result with fire fighters extinguished both fires.
Any person with information regarding this incident should contact police or Crimestoppers.
Officers engaged in a police pursuit with a stolen vehicle at 2.30am on Monday, September 4.
A red MC car had been stolen between 11pm on Saturday, September 2 and 6am Sunday, September 3.
Police spotted the car on Gordon Nixon Avenue, West Kempsey and engaged in a pursuit.
During the pursuit an object was thrown from the car at the police vehicle.
Officers terminated the pursuit but the car was later recovered in bush land at Frederickton at 5pm on Wednesday, September 5.
Officers engaged in another police pursuit at 2.40am on Monday, September 4.
Police began their pursuit of a red Kia Stonic at Milton Barnett Street, West Kempsey.
The car travelled through West Kempsey, reached Second Lane and headed towards Macleay Valley Way where the pursuit was terminated.
Police are seeking further information for both pursuits.
Police are investigating a fight that occurred at Woolworths on Smith Street, Kempsey around 1.45pm Wednesday, September 6.
Officers allege that a female offender assaulted three other women at the store.
Security was able to stop the fight with the victims sustaining some minor bruising.
It appears that the victims were known to the offender.
Police are still investigating the incident.
People with information regarding certain incidents listed here are encouraged to contact Kempsey Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.