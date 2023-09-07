Grant Alec Coleman will learn his fate later this year over a one-punch attack that killed ex-professional surfer Chris Davidson.
Coleman, a former Newcastle man and younger brother of NSW Waratahs coach Darren Coleman, did not personally appear when his charge was mentioned in Newcastle District Court on Thursday, where Judge Peter McGrath set a sentence date of December 13.
The 43-year-old remains in custody at Clarence Correctional Centre near Grafton.
He pleaded guilty in August to one count of assault causing death.
According to a statement of agreed facts, Coleman approached Mr Davidson at South West Rocks Country Club on the night of September 24 last year and called him a paedophile for "flirting" with a 19-year-old woman.
Coleman followed the pair into the gaming room where he and Mr Davidson were seen "grabbing at each other's shirts".
The venue's duty manager intervened and told Coleman to stay away from Mr Davidson - but he continued to verbally abuse him and was kicked out of the club.
Coleman was seen "loitering" at the premises and a security officer told him to leave. He walked away from the club and paced back and forth on a nearby footpath.
When Mr Davidson left the club at about 11pm, Coleman approached him and "swiftly punched" him in the jaw.
Mr Davidson fell backwards and hit his head on the ground, which knocked him unconscious.
Bystanders pulled Coleman away and administered first aid but Mr Davidson, who was bleeding from the back of his head, could not be saved.
Coleman was soon arrested at his South West Rocks home.
