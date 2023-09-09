Kempsey District Hospital's emergency department had more than 6400 attendances in the second quarter of 2023.
That's down by 450 when compared to the same quarter the previous year. There were 871 arrivals by ambulance at the emergency department during April to June 2023.
The data is contained in the latest Bureau of Health Information Healthcare Quarterly Report, which tracks activity and performance across emergency departments, elective surgery, admitted patient and ambulance services in NSW.
The data reveals just over 76 per cent of Kempsey District Hospital's ED patients had their treatment started on time, which was an improvement on the corresponding quarter in 2022.
Some 78 per cent of patients left the emergency department within four hours.
There were 340 elective surgeries performed at Kempsey District Hospital in the second quarter of 2023.
More than 95 per cent of those elective surgeries were performed on time.
Mid North Coast Local Health District acting chief executive Lydia Dennett thanked staff for their ongoing efforts to deliver exceptional care to patients throughout another busy period.
"We continue to see more planned surgeries performed, coupled with high activity levels in our emergency departments, and an increase in admitted patient activity," Ms Dennett said.
"It's pleasing to see our district performing above the state average in a number of areas, in particular our ambulance transfer of care times, which are among the best in the state."
Ms Dennett said throughout the second quarter of 2023, the health district performed 3,035 planned surgery procedures, which is an increase of 20.8 per cent, or 523 procedures, when compared with the same quarter last year.
"Pleasingly, almost all urgent planned procedures (99.4 per cent) were performed on time from April to June 2023," she said.
Any patients who feel their condition has deteriorated while waiting for their procedure are encouraged to contact their treating doctor for a clinical review and they can be placed in a higher urgency category, if required.
Throughout the quarter there were 35,262 emergency department attendances at Mid North Coast public hospitals.
Almost seven in 10 patients (69.1 per cent) started their treatment on time, which is better than the NSW average (65.8 per cent).
Eight in 10 patients (80.3 per cent) were transferred from ambulance to ED staff within the 30-minute benchmark, also better than the state average (74.1 per cent).
The majority of patients (67.7 per cent) left Mid North Coast emergency departments within four hours of arriving, which is also better than the NSW average (56.7 per cent).
The health district continues to remind the community to keep emergency departments and ambulances for saving lives and consider alternative options for minor conditions such as medical centres and services like MNC Virtual Care available on 6589 2515 from 8am to 4.30pm, seven days a week.
