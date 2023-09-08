The Visual Spectacle of Coldplay: Concerts Through the Years

Coldplay work to make each show a sensory experience that's felt inside and out. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Picture this: You're standing in a crowd, amidst an ocean of wildly excited fans. Every eye is fixated on the stage as well as the screens and lights around it. Thousands of people are waiting for the first chords to ring out, replacing the growing hum of the audience with a choir of over 60,000 voices in unison. There's a sense of unity and a knowledge that you're all about to experience something truly special.

Time and time again, Coldplay have managed to create an environment in their concerts that evokes this rapturous feeling. The band of four - and their wider team of hundreds - work to make each show a sensory experience that's felt inside and out. Come with us as we take you through what makes a Coldplay concert such a spectacle.

The importance of visuals in Coldplay's shows

We have good news for Australian fans of Coldplay - especially if you live in Perth. Coldplay is headed to Australia on the 18th and 19th of November. As always, the visuals are sure to be one of the most memorable of the show's components.

Visuals are a pretty consistent hallmark of most live performances these days, but there's a big difference between visuals for the sake of them and visuals that transform a performance. Coldplay falls firmly into the latter of these two categories, using visuals to take their dreamy pop style to new heights.

The stunning quality of Coldplay's visual effects serves as an enhancement for everything that goes on in their songs. Each one changes and compliments the sound by adding a type of context and entertainment all in one. Many of Coldplay's most famous hits feel like a story; the accompanying visual effects turn each one into a graphic novel.

With Coldplay, there's a scientific approach to the way they create their light shows. With distinct colour palettes, light movements, and visual effects being meticulously chosen to match the mood of each track.

Historical context of Coldplay shows

Talking about the history of Coldplay might serve as the best example of how much a band can change over the course of their career.

The early days

Early Coldplay concerts would be almost unrecognisable when put next to the immense productions they are today. This was during the era of when everything Coldplay touched turned to gold, producing standout albums like Parachutes and A Rush of Blood to the Head. Initially, the band's visual elements were more focused on stage lighting with a predominance of mellow yellow and green hues reflecting several of their earlier hits.

Starting to experiment

By the time Viva La Vida hit the airwaves, a lot had changed for Coldplay. Their popularity had exploded; so too had their production budget.

The group started to play around with some pretty groundbreaking technology for the day and age. They fully embraced the massive LED stage screens, including the use of historic and artistic visuals to mirror the musical themes and album art of the Viva La Vida album.

Connecting the fans

By the time Mylo Xyloto was released, Coldplay had been playing in ultra-high-capacity stadiums for some time. If you're going to be playing in front of 60,000 to 90,000 people every night, it's a challenge to still make each person feel like they're connected with what's happening on stage. Enter the Xylobands.

Coldplay pioneered the technology that saw every attendee equipped with an LED band that would light up in sync with the music. This made each audience member feel a part of the spectacle as they looked around at the sea of colour before them.

Pushing the boundaries

It was around the time of the Head Full of Dreams tour that Coldplay really cemented their place in popular culture. One of complete internationality where the influences from all walks of life were on full display. Their concerts took on a more vibrant theme than ever before and used visual inspiration from Indian Holi festivals, especially in songs like 'Hymn for the Weekend'.

The Modern blend of past meets future

For their current tour, Music of the Spheres, fans can expect to see a continuation of the rich visual history that now takes on a more space-themed aesthetic. But as Coldplay's discography continues to expand, fans will still recognise the countless nods to their musical past.

Part of what will make Coldplay's new tour even more of a spectacle is the way they've adapted it to be more environmentally sustainable. There are now kinetic pads installed on the stadium floors to harness the energy of the fan's dancing - literally powering the show. There are even battery-charging bikes available for fans to ride if the mood takes them.