Kinchela: 'Unlocking our past to free our future'

From Uncle Roger Jarrett, Kinchela Boys' Home Aboriginal Corporation board member:: "It's gotta be published because the truth has gotta come out. For the future, it's important to get the truth done, because a lot of stuff has been covered over by the government. For our justice and for our healing for all our brothers. To be realistic [additional surveys] need to go down three or four metres to actually do a proper job... otherwise it's a typical government cover-up. As a child, when you're taken you lose your identity, your culture, the lot. And you also lose your love and your heart, which is still buried in that place now. So all the boys feel the same: we gotta get it back, to say we're free and not locked in that hell anymore."

