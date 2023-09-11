*Indigenous readers are advised that the following story contains names and images of people who have died.
A memorial plaque in central Kempsey remembers the work of Charles Nelson Perkins OA, who fought for the rights of Aboriginal people throughout Australia.
It is located between the McElhone Memorial Swimming Pool and the site of the former Municipal Council Chambers and was unveiled on December 1, 2000, after the activist's passing earlier that year.
The position is significant because Charles lobbied for Aboriginal children to be allowed to use the pool during a meeting with the then mayor and councillors in 1965.
Charles (Charlie) Nelson Perkins was born on June 16, 1936, at Alice Springs, to Hetti Perkins, an Eastern Arrernte woman from Artlunga, east of Alice Springs.
His father was Martin Connelly from Mt Isa, who had both Irish and Aboriginal ancestry.
At the age of nine, Charlie was taken to a school for Aboriginal children in Adelaide by Father Percy Smith, an Anglican priest.
During his years in Adelaide, Charlie began to understand the extent of discrimination against Aboriginal people.
He started playing soccer in Adelaide in 1950 for local team Port Thistle and the following year was selected for the under-18 South Australian representative team.
After playing for several Adelaide teams, his outstanding skills were recognised when he was invited to trial for English first division team Liverpool.
While in England he played for Everton and Bishop Auckland Football clubs and was trying out for Manchester United when he decided to return to Australia in 1959.
In 1961, Charlie married Eileen Munchenberg and they moved to Sydney where he continued his soccer career as captain/coach for Pan-Hellenic (now Sydney Olympic) Football Club.
His prowess in the game helped finance his way through university.
Charlie started at Sydney University in 1963. In 1965, he organised a group of 30 other students from Sydney University to travel by bus around northern NSW to protest against discrimination and poor living conditions.
Inspired by the Civil Rights Freedom Ride in the United States in 1961, the students travelled to Walgett, Moree, Bowraville and Kempsey.
Arriving in Kempsey in February 1965, the students found that Aboriginals were not allowed to enter the RSL Club or the McElhone Memorial Swimming Pool or to share wards at the hospital.
On Thursday morning, February 27, Charlie and three other students met with the mayor Bob Melville and other councillors to ask for the ban on Aboriginal entry to the pool to be lifted.
When this was refused, the students brought eight Aboriginal children from Greenhill to the pool and asked for them to be admitted.
They were denied entry and the news items and photographs of children outside Kempsey Pool, along with scenes from other towns, were widely published and highlighted discrimination at the time.
In May the same year, Kempsey Municipal Council voted to lift the ban and allow Aboriginal people unrestricted use of the pool.
Charlie Perkins completed his Bachelor of Arts in May 1966, becoming the first male Indigenous Australian to graduate from university.
