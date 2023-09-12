The lawyer for a West Kempsey man accused of assaulting a police officer and intimidating several others, has asked to see body-worn video of the incident.
Billy Joe Stewart has pleaded guilty to one charge relating to a domestic violence order and to one charge of hindering police, but pled not guilty assaulting an officer.
Stewart, 40, had visible facial injuries when he appeared before Magistrate Scott Nash via video-link in Kempsey Local Court on Monday, September 11.
Court documents show that Stewart, who is on parole in relation to domestic violence conduct, "knowingly contravened a prohibition specified in an apprehended domestic violence order" in South Kempsey, between 11pm and 11.21pm on Saturday, September 9.
He has also pleaded guilty to hindering or resisting the five police officers involved in his arrest.
Police allege he assaulted one of those officers, a Senior Constable, and was subsequently charged with "assault a police officer in execution of duty and occasion actual bodily harm".
Stewart's lawyer, Kevin Henshaw, entered a plea of not guilty to this charge.
On a fourth charge of intimidating the officers, Mr Henshaw did not enter a plea on behalf of his client and instead requested access to body-worn video from the night.
He told the court his client had sustained injuries from his arrest and spent the night in hospital.
Stewart had been refused bail on Sunday. In applying for his release the following day, Mr Henshaw told the court that Stewart has an older father who requires care as well as a pregnant partner with cognitive impairment.
"He's a Kempsey local [and] has strong ties to the area," he said.
The police prosecutor said there were doubts Stewart would comply if released.
Magistrate Nash noted that Stewart "has suffered injuries which have been treated and continue to be treated" but that the matter was "inherently serious".
He refused to grant bail and asked police to service the brief of evidence by October 9.
Stewart will appear again in Kempsey Local Court for a mention on October 12.
