After a windy first day, the Old Mal Titles at Crescent Head has been deemed a "howling success" by organisers.
The three day competition kicked off on Friday (September 8) but was postponed after event 10 due to difficult conditions.
The surf was back on on Saturday and Sunday (September 9-10) with the competition coming to a close by noon.
Crescent Head Malibu Club secretary Carolynne Mason said the competition was very fortunate on the weekend.
"Huey [the surf god] has done a great job for day two and a half but was a bit average on Day One for us," Ms Mason said.
"We've had some great waves."
"Some of the heats have had a little lull in them but I think...every event has definitely all had waves."
With approximately 120 surfers taking on the waves, the end award ceremony finished off the competition on Sunday (September 10).
It was a family success for Wollongong surfers Aidan and Lara Cashin with the husband and wife duo both winning awards in the competition.
Mr Cashin said she felt pretty proud.
"It's a community in itself," she said.
"There's extended family to share it with."
While there was some lull in the waves, the experience was still great for the surfers.
"Everyone is a big family so there's a lot of sharing and that's how it should be," Mr Cashin said.
"Yo go surfing, you take turns and you have fun together."
Ms Cashin is a regular at Crescent Head having won big at the 2023 Malibu Classic and coming from a surfing family.
She hopes her son Albert follows in his parents footsteps, with the Cashin family keeping the traditional style of surfing alive.
"[I've] kind of been born into it I guess," she said.
"And just a good appreciation for history and where it started."
2023 National Old Mal Titles Champions
Under 40 Greenough
40 & Over Greenough
40 & Over D Fin
Under 45 Logger
45 & Over Logger
60 & Over Logger
70 & Over Old Mal
Open Pool Board
Toothpick
Timber Single Fin
Transitional
Women's Logger
Women's Old Mal
18 & Under Logger
18 & Under Old Mal
