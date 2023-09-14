The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Education

Kempsey South Public School first in nationwide theatre program

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated September 14 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Year 6 students created the giant praying mantis puppet for the performance as part of the Polyglot Theatre program. Picture by Emily Walker
Year 6 students created the giant praying mantis puppet for the performance as part of the Polyglot Theatre program. Picture by Emily Walker

Kempsey South Public School students have shown off their creative side as part of a brand new First Nations-led interactive program created by a Melbourne based theatre company.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.