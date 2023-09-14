After a stunning 36-6 win against the Port Macquarie Sharks in the Group 3 Rugby League final, the Macleay Valley Mustangs reserve grade side is "fired up" and ready to claim their second-straight premiership.
"We are all pumped and pretty keen for this weekend," Mustangs co-coach Beau Russell-Docherty said. "We know we've got what it takes to go back-to-back."
The Mustangs won the grand final in 2022 after defeating the Port Macquarie Sharks 14-2 in Old Bar.
Despite a slow start to the 2023 season, the team managed to come third in the regular season and peak in time for finals. They will now face the Port City Breakers in the grand final in Port Macquarie.
"It's been a bit of an up and down year, we've had our struggles," Russell-Docherty said. "We had a slow start, and we've just been building throughout the year.
"I was pretty proud of the boys that we put it all together at the right time of the year.
"We knew if we made it to the semi-finals, we could get the job done and have another crack at defending our title from last year."
While the Mustangs dealt with various setbacks throughout the year, they never took their eyes off the main prize.
"That's been our main goal all year, to put ourselves in a position to have another crack at the premiership."
Russell-Docherty said the team's success has been credited to their junior players stepping up when needed.
"I think at the back end of the year, a lot of our juniors really developed well and it's given our team this chance to go back-to-back," he said.
"They've gone from strength-to-strength this season, and it's been a pretty proud moment for me and the club as well."
Russell-Docherty will have an extra incentive to win the grand final after admitting it will be his last game.
"It's a good time to hang up the boots, so I can sit back and watch the young boys pave they way forward.
"I've been trying to hold in the emotions throughout the week, but hopefully we can get the job done with these boys."
While the Mustangs will have their work cut out for them when they go up against the Port City Breakers who have been undefeated all year, Russell-Docherty said they're ready for the challenge.
"It will be a pretty tight game this weekend, but if we play like we did on the weekend then there's nothing stopping us from winning.
"They're the team to beat, they've been undefeated all year and you can't take anything away from them, but at the end of the day I think it will come down to whoever wants it the most.
"We just need to play our style of footy and do what we do best."
The grand final games will start at 10.30 with the league tag clash between Taree City and Port City. Under 18s (Port Sharks-Port City) will be underway from noon with the grand final (Port City-Macleay Valley) kicking off at 1.30. The first grade (Port Sharks-Old Bar) is timed to start at 3.15.
