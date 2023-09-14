The Macleay Argus
Macleay Valley Mustangs reserve grade prepped for Group 3 Rugby League grand final

By Mardi Borg
Updated September 15 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 4:00am
Macleay Valley Mustangs reserve grade will play Port City Breakers in the Group 3 Rugby League grand final. Picture supplied by Macleay Valley Mustangs
After a stunning 36-6 win against the Port Macquarie Sharks in the Group 3 Rugby League final, the Macleay Valley Mustangs reserve grade side is "fired up" and ready to claim their second-straight premiership.

