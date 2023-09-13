The Macleay Argus
What's biting: bream 'excellent' in Macleay and wider reefs set to fire

By Fishing Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated September 13 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:36pm
This week's photo is off Indi Garvey with a terrific mulloway that she recently caught off Crescent Head. Picture supplied
The weather still can't make up its mind as to what season we are in. We have experienced north-easterly winds one day and cold southerly winds the next.

