Road users in the Macleay Valley are reaping the benefits of the NSW Government's Fixing Country Bridges program that has seen 33 timber bridges upgraded with concrete structures.
Kempsey Shire Council is responsible for the upkeep of an extensive network of 1,259 kilometres of roads (equal to the distance between Kempsey and Melbourne), including 4,025 meters of bridge crossings which play a pivotal role in facilitating everyday life for residents and businesses alike.
In response to the challenges posed by natural disasters in 2019 and 2020, which left many bridges damaged or destroyed, the council endeavoured to replace a total of 56 timber bridges in the Macleay Valley with robust and durable concrete structures.
The project was made possible through the support of the NSW Government's Fixing Country Bridges program.
Out of the total budget of $25.1 million, $14.2 million has been utilised, with the majority stemming from the Fixing Country Bridges grant, supplemented by a $0.9 million Federal Bridge Replacement Program grant.
The remaining balance has been contributed by the council.
The council's bridge team have constructed 21 of the 33 completed structures, while contractors have successfully completed the remaining 12.
The project, which commenced in 2021, continues apace, with the council's team currently engaged in the reconstruction of three bridges, while contractors are simultaneously working on three others.
The council will continue to complete the remaining 21 bridges at an estimated rate of 4-6 bridges per month, extending through to the end of 2023.
The council has advised that potential delays may still arise due to factors such as sourcing materials, staffing, contractor availability, and weather conditions.
