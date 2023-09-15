The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Macleay Valley reaches milestone with replacement of 33 timber bridges

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 15 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Road users in the Macleay Valley are reaping the benefits of the NSW Government's Fixing Country Bridges program that has seen 33 timber bridges upgraded with concrete structures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.