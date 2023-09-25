Former Kempsey student Creedence Kelly-Donovan's rugby league career has gone from strength to strength after playing in the 2023 NRL National Schoolboys Cup final at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.
Creedence played for Palm Beach Currumbin State High against Westfields Sports High School on Wednesday, September 13.
Although they lost the game, the 17-year-old had a blinder, creating opportunities and claiming Palm Beach's one and only try.
Earlier in the match, he had the crowd on their feet when he punted a kick and chase down the left edge only for the ball to be grounded by Westfields.
Creedence said the game allowed him to play with greater intensity and to showcase his skills to a wider audience.
"It was pretty nerve-wracking... but it was a good experience to play at a stadium like Allianz," he said.
His dad TJ Smith said the game was great in allowing him to play "on the big stage at a big arena".
Creedence started school at Palm Beach in Year 9 after winning an out-of-area sport's excellence scholarship in a trial.
His football career has been on the way up ever since, and he encouraged young players to consider going to a sports school if given the opportunity as well.
Creedence was recently invited into the Mal Meninga under-19s squad for next year.
"It felt good to be selected," he said. "I'm excited to be part of that squad."
He has recently been linked to a couple of NRL clubs, although his is still weighing up his options.
He said he was grateful to know that NRL clubs were interested in him.
"In this game, it's important to take your chances," he said. "I'm grateful to have the opportunity to do that."
Creedence credited his recent success to his family's support and upbringing in the Macleay Valley.
"They've supported me from the start and encouraged me to chase my dream," he said. "I will never forget where I come from as well."
