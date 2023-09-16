The Macleay Argus
Macleay Valley Mustangs reserve grade fall short of Group 3 Rugby League grand final glory

Mardi Borg
Mardi Borg
Updated September 16 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 6:43pm
The Macleay Valley Mustangs reserve grade side fell short of claiming back-to-back Group 3 Rugby League premierships after losing to the Port City Breakers in the grand final on Saturday, September 16.

