The Macleay Valley Mustangs reserve grade side fell short of claiming back-to-back Group 3 Rugby League premierships after losing to the Port City Breakers in the grand final on Saturday, September 16.
The Breakers have been undefeated all season and showed why on Saturday after skipping to a 24-14 win over a resilient Mustangs side.
Try scorers for the Breakers were Xavier Davidson x 2 Brent Nixon x 1 Tyler Donovan x 1 Damian Osborne Tyler Donovan kicked three Goals.
Try scorers for the Mustangs were Phillip Thaidy x 1 and Ethan Cooper x 1 Jeremy Taylor x 1 Dennis Ritchie kicked one goal.
Port City Breakers' Cody Fisher was named player of the match.
Full match report to come
