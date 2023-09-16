The Macleay Argus
Varroa mite threatens Kempsey beekeeping family's honey legacy

By Samantha Townsend
Updated September 17 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 9:23am
Natalie Huxley, her son Ari and mother-in-law Dianne Nolan are concerned about their beekeeping future. Picture by Samantha Townsend
"Thank you for making your hives available for euthanasia" is a letter no beekeeper wants to receive.

