Early brain development with Shichida Australia

Science shows that a child's early years are pivotal for brain growth. During this "Sensitive Period," the brain's plasticity is truly remarkable. It's a time when the brain forms connections at lightning speed, setting the stage for unparalleled learning and development.

The Shichida Method: Harnessing the power of the Golden Period

Shichida Australia unlocks a child's full potential during this prime window with their groundbreaking Shichida Method curriculum.



Pioneered by the esteemed Japanese educator, Makoto Shichida, this method has been meticulously honed over 64 years of research. It delves deep into the heart of the "Golden Period," specifically between ages 0 to 4, when a child's brain is exceptionally receptive and eager to learn.

The Shichida Method aims to:



Bolster both emotional (EQ) and intellectual (IQ) intelligence.

Ignite a profound love for learning

Sharpen focus and concentration

Strengthen parent-child bonds

Ignite creativity and imaginative prowess

Foster social skills and personal growth

Set solid foundations in numeracy, literacy, and critical thinking

Boost confidence, equipping children with essential life skills for effective information processing

Heighten sensory awareness, nurturing intuition and observance

Lessons are constructed to stack wins on top of wins. Every step in the method transitions smoothly to the next, and kids tackle topics just when they're ready. This means children engage with topics precisely when they are most primed to understand and grasp them, in a nurturing, loving, and supportive environment.



At the core of Shichida's technique are activities like speed flashcards, which not only bolster memory but also enhance cognitive agility. Recent research also sings praises for tools like flashcards in kids' learning. The utilisation of flashcards in children information literacy development shows that flashcards aid in various aspects of a child's development, from cognitive to emotional.

By integrating these methods with plenty of other stimulating activities, Shichida ensures a holistic approach to early childhood education, backed by independent research.

Findings from the study Teaching as Brain Changing: Exploring Connections between Neuroscience and Innovative Teaching make it clear the Shichida method aligns remarkably well with the contemporary understandings of neuroscience and innovative teaching.

Active learning

Both Shichida and the study support the idea that just listening or reading isn't enough. Kids need to be actively involved in what they're learning. It's like the difference between watching someone ride a bike and actually getting on one yourself.

Shichida makes sure kids are actively "riding the bike" in their learning journey.

Problem-solving

Many traditional learning methods just skim the surface. But for kids to really develop skills like problem-solving, they need to dive deep.

Shichida's method does exactly that. It not only introduces kids to these skills but puts a big emphasis on them, mirroring the study's findings about the power of active problem-solving for brain growth.

Deliberate practice

The study talks about the big gains from "deliberate practice". In plain words, it's like doing targeted exercises at the gym for best results.

Shichida's approach encourages children to repeatedly practise specific tasks, fostering skill enhancement, critical thinking and continuous growth

Memory boosting

The study points out that one of the best ways to strengthen memory is by pulling out and piecing together information.

Shichida uses this idea in their teachings with activities, flashcards, stories, games and songs to develop memory. Through regular practice and effort, they help children develop a strong working memory and the skills required to process, retain and recall information. Shichida also helps work those strong brain muscles by developing photographic, mnemonic and auditory memory using a variety of different techniques.