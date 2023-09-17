Drivers are advised of overnight work planned for Kempsey Bridge from Tuesday, September 19.
The work will be carried out in Lord Street and is to install load testers on the bridge.
To minimise the impact to motorists, the work will be between 7pm Tuesday and 5am the following morning - weather permitting.
Single lane, alternating traffic flow arrangements and a 40km/h speed limit will be in place during work hours.
Intermittent stoppages will be required, and motorists should allow up to 10 minutes extra travel time.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.