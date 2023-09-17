The Macleay Argus
Traffic alert: drivers advised of overnight work on Kempsey Bridge

By Staff Reporters
September 18 2023 - 4:00am
The area affected by changed traffic conditions. Picture supplied
Drivers are advised of overnight work planned for Kempsey Bridge from Tuesday, September 19.

