Deanne Mitchell is trying to keep her business running in the wake of a grass fire that engulfed 45 vehicles parked at the back of her South Kempsey property.
The loss has been devastating.
"It's a family run business, it's our livelihood," Ms Mitchell told the Macleay Argus shortly after opening the doors to Macleay Valley Automotive on Monday, September 18.
Some of the vehicles were owned by the business, but around half were repaired cars waiting to be collected.
Ms Mitchell said she received a call around 4pm Sunday, September 17, from another local business owner.
"He said, 'on the other side of the fence there's a fire'. We didn't think too much of it.
"And then half an hour later, everything was gone; everything out back."
The fire had spread to the 43 cars and two trailers parked at the back of the property on Angus McNeil Crescent.
Ms Mitchell said people arrived to help her staff move tools and other cars in case the flames reached the building.
"We had people from around this area who we haven't seen before helping us. [Community and staff] were directing traffic before the police came.
"I've never seen anything like it.... they're just the most amazing people in this area."
The building was saved.
"This business has been open for 15 years and we've worked very hard for everything we've got out there.
"The cars... there's thousands of dollars there we've spent - just lost."
Mid North Coast Police suspect the grass fire was deliberately lit.
"At this point in time, until we can rule otherwise, we will be treating it as suspicious," Chief Inspector Stuart Campbell said.
"We have secured a crime scene and our forensic investigators are looking at what might have cause that fire."
Fire and Rescue as well as local Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers worked to extinguish the blaze with crews from as far as Port Macquarie and Macksville travelling to help.
Firefighters wore specialist breathing apparatus and applied foam to extinguish the fire.
One female firefighter was injured and had to be transported to Kempsey Base Hospital. She has since been released.
Investigators are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area to come forward.
"We are urging the public to be conscious of what you're doing with open flames and if you do see something suspicious, report it," he said.
Ms Mitchell said she hopes police find who was responsible but will be remaining open for business in the meantime.
"People this morning just came to give me a cuddle or a pat on the back," she said.
"It just makes you feel like a million dollars."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.