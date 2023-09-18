The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Cars explode as suspicious fire rips through South Kempsey auto repair yard

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated September 18 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Deanne Mitchell is trying to keep her business running in the wake of a grass fire that engulfed 45 vehicles parked at the back of her South Kempsey property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.