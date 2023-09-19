The Macleay Argus
Macleay Valley Rangers make Zone Premier League grand final after defeating Kempsey Saints

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated September 19 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 10:00am
Chad Applegate has fired the Macleay Valley Rangers into the Zone Premier League grand final, scoring a hat-trick to defeat Kempsey Saints 4-2 in an entertaining final.

