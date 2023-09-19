Chad Applegate has fired the Macleay Valley Rangers into the Zone Premier League grand final, scoring a hat-trick to defeat Kempsey Saints 4-2 in an entertaining final.
The Rangers got off to a convincing start at Rangers Park in Kempsey, with Applegate sinking two goals into the back of the net and Joe Kable kicking one to give them a 3-0 lead.
The Saints were able to claw back to a 2-3 margin, but the boot of Applegate proved too strong as he kicked the Rangers to a 4-2 victory.
"They were outstanding," Macleay Valley Rangers coach Jason Coleman said.
"The boys blew them out of the park, I don't think they (Kempsey) ever looked too dangerous and we just played some outstanding football."
The Rangers were forced to claim a grand final berth the hard way after losing to Port United 1-0 in the semi-final.
Now, Coleman said the team is ready to make amends in the grand final.
"The boys have linked together at the right time, and we have to make sure we stay on top of our game this week," he said.
"We know we have to work hard... we've beaten them twice and they've beaten us three times off memory. so it's going to be a tight tussle.
"The good thing is we will have everyone back this weekend."
Coleman said the team has taken a few lessons out of their loss to United.
"It's a very hard football pitch to play on," he said. "I think persistence, playing our game strategy and playing with the true Rangers' spirit will get us over the line."
The Macleay Valley Rangers reserve grade side, also coached by Coleman, has made the grand final after defeating the Port Saints 6-5 in a penalty shootout.
"From a coaching point of view, I am very proud of both teams," Coleman said. "They have done it for each other this year, and they are ready to do it all again this weekend."
The grand final will be played at Wayne Richards Park in Port Macquarie on Saturday, September 23.
Reserve grade will face Port United at 12.45pm, while the first grade game will kick off at 3pm.
