The Macleay Valley Netball Association's grand final has wrapped up the regular netball season with junior and senior players giving it their all in the deciding games.
The two grand finals were played alongside Net Set Go program participants and the 11's first past the post game on Saturday, September 16.
Teams from netball clubs across the Macleay Valley headed to the courts on Sydney Street, Kempsey to claim the title for their division.
For the Crescent Head Netball Club, it was a successful day after three teams from the club made it to the finals and finished with two wins.
The club's Mermaids won the 12's division grand final and the Vipers left the Division one grand final victorious.
Club president and Vipers player Isabella Sproats said it was a really happy feeling for the players and the coaches.
"I think it's been three years since [the Vipers] won the Division one grand final," she said.
"So it was nice to get that win."
The Vipers played an intense game against Natureland Thunder but came through with a last minute goal leading them to a 40-39 victory.
On top of the win, Vipers player Laura Buls was awarded the Alison Mavin Medal Division One Most Valuable Player award.
"It's been a really nice team," Ms Sproats said.
"We've just grown together and across all playing positions, we've been able to coach and help the younger players grow and develop."
The future of the club looks to be in safe hands especially after the Mermaid's 26-13 win against the Saint's Comets Neptunes in the 12's division grand final.
"I just think everyone wants to play for Crescent Head," Ms Sproats said.
"So we've got a strong little club."
But Crescent Head wasn't the only club to shine at the grand final.
South West Rocks Netball Club saw both the Oceans win the Division Two grand final and the under 11's team Seashells win in their first past the post game.
"[The Seashells] didn't actually play a grand final but it was their first competition," Seashells' coach Renee Appleyard said.
"They were very excited."
The girls received their medals the same day as the older team crushed the competition with a 28 to 23 victory against the Saint's Comets Asteroids team.
Ms Appleyard said the club was ecstatic for the two teams.
"For two teams to come out and take their respective premierships was great," she said.
The grand final may be over but netball hasn't ended in the Macleay Valley just yet.
South West Rocks Netball Club will be running their summer netball club over the school holidays starting in October this year.
The mixed gender competition will be available for ages 12 and up.
Kempsey locals will also be able to get their netball fix with the Macleay Valley Netball Association's twilight social competition beginning Tuesday, September 19.
Results:
11's - First Past the Post
Winner - SWR Seashells
Juniors Grand Final
12's division
Winner - Crescent Head Mermaids
13's division
Winner - Fredo Frogs
15's division
Winners - Saints Comets Phoenix
Seniors Grand Final
Division 3
Winners - MNA 13 Reps
Division 2
Winners - SWR Oceans
Division 1A
Winners - Natureland Cyclone
Division 1
Winners - Crescent Head Vipers
