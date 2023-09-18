EDITOR: No sports reporter knows the history or machinations of Group 3 rugby league better than ACM's Mick McDonald.
The grand final at Port Macquarie's Regional Stadium on Saturday, September 16, was particularly momentous for Taree-based Mick. Not only did he get to see the Pirates account for the Sharks 22-10 in what he called the "most significant win" in Old Bar's history, it was also his 40th grand final reporting for our stablemate, the Manning River Times.
In addition to his incisive and lively match reports, Mick regularly shares his off-the-pitch musings with Macleay Argus readers. His latest "footy shorts" include the story behind league great Boyd Cordner's game day appearance and why he thinks the Reserve Grade and U18s should switch.
______
Saturday came with an early start for former Sydney Roosters, NSW and Australian captain Boyd Cordner.
He'd been in Melbourne with the Roosters for Friday night's NRL elimination semi-final against Melbourne.
Determined to get to Port Macquarie to assist the Pirates (he's a club junior and coaching consultant) Cordner boarded a flight in Melbourne at 6.30am and arrived at Port Macquarie Regional Stadium in plenty of time for the first grade clash.
He spoke to the players before the match and at halftime. Whatever he said must have worked.
Cordner's been retired a couple of years now, but still has a high profile and willingly agreed to numerous requests for autographs and photos from spectators of all ages at the ground.
"Is that Boyd Cordner?" a wide-eyed youngster asked the ever-affable Old Bar trainer, Rob Moorehead.
"Sure is, do you want to meet him,'' Rob replied.
The result was one very excited young fan.
It was something of a family reunion for Cordner as well. His cousin, Macleay Argus journalist Mardi Borg, was at the game taking photos for the Argus and the MR Times.
Grand final day returned to the Port Stadium for the first time since 2018. It's a fair comment that previous grand final crowds at the stadium have been underwhelming.
However, Saturday's gate, which was a shade under $20,000, was by far the biggest at the venue.
The aforementioned Rob Moorehead, who lives at Port, went to the ground on Friday to assist officials in setting up the venue.
"We were finished in three-and-a-half hours,'' Rob reported.
"It took us three-and-a-half days last year at Old Bar.''
A purpose-built facility that can be used by all codes remains a dream in the Manning Valley.
One senior group official would like to see all grand finals played at Port Stadium, regardless of the teams involved in first grade. It's unlikely to get the required support in clubland though.
For many years, we've campaigned for Group Three Rugby League to switch kickoff times for under-18s and reserve grade during the finals series, and play the 18s as the main preliminary.
The argument we put forward was that the 18s is usually the best game on the day and would act as a perfect entrée for the main game. However, our pleas fell upon deaf ears at group-level. The group did relent in the opening fortnight of the semi finals circa 2007, but folded after pressure from one club.
Last Saturday's under-18s match featuring Port Sharks and Port City was a cracker, eventually won by the Sharks.
What's more, the group is determined to play grand finals mid-September and on a hot day, as was the case last weekend. That means kicking off reserve grade at 1.30. It's hard to imagine too many reserve grade sides feeling aggrieved about an earlier start.
Now it's understood a couple of high profile group management committee members are in favour of the game switch. This is likely to be discussed at management level soon.
The Port Sharks and Port City Breakers will be major players in Group Three for years to come, going on the talent on display in the under-18 clash.
The Sharks won a tremendous match 28-12, although the final score doesn't do the Breakers justice, as they were in the game until the final 10 minutes.
There were plenty of potential first graders on display in both teams. Sharks first grade coach Matt Hogan said he's excited at the talent coming through the ranks.
Hogan was gracious in defeat, saying the Pirates were the best team all season and were deserved premiers.
He added that getting to the grand final was a mighty accomplishment from his players.
Hogan indicated he hopes to stay on board as coach in 2024. He took the reins for the first time this year.
Old Bar's Group Three Rugby League first grade premiership win could be the most significant in the club's history.
The Pirates accounted for Port Sharks 22-10 in the decider to claim the club's first title this century.
Old Bar's previous wins were in the Group Three Saturday League in 1994 and Group Three in 1996 and 1999. All those competitions largely involved clubs from the Manning and Forster-Tuncurry areas.
Group Three now includes the two powerhouse Port Macquarie clubs, Port City and Port Sharks, the usually strong Wauchope and the always-competitive Macleay Valley. To indicate how tough it has been for southern clubs to succeed, Old Bar is the first southern club to claim a premiership since Forster-Tuncurry in 2011 and the first from the Manning since Taree City in 2007.
The club's decision to go off-shore this year to boost the roster paid dividends on grand final day. They signed Emmanuel Soli, John Stanley, Dave Arons and Shane Nigel from Papua New Guinea and Fijian Simon Wise. Soli and Wise both scored two tries in the grand final while Stanley added the last and that was set up by Wise, who must have gone close to earning the player of the match award.
The club will do everything possible to ensure all are back in 2024. Co-captain-coach Mick Henry said he hopes they're there for the next 10 years.
Meanwhile, the Group Three season will conclude officially with the presentation at the Wingham Services Club on Friday night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.