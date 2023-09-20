The Macleay Valley Ranger's week of excitement was set into motion over the weekend after the women's side dominated their grand final game.
The women's victory on Saturday (September 16) comes just a week before both first grade and reserve teams head to their grand final game.
Macleay Valley Ranger president Emma Tamblyn said the Rangers have always been pretty strong in the women's competition.
"I think it was a good experience for the young girls," she siad.
The team faced off against Port United but despite a strong first half, ended halftime at 0-0.
The second half of the game was when the Rangers really shone with Alyce Morne scoring a goal after the team got a penalty.
With only eight minutes, centre back and most valuable player of the game Demi Pierpoint took a corner and scored finishing the game 2-0.
"[We] felt comfortable to finish the game at that point," Ms Tamblyn said.
It's been a journey for the Rangers who nearly didn't have a women's team this year.
But after the under 18s girls competition was scrapped, the team was able to find the numbers to make the team.
Eventually, there were only five adult women playing with the rest of the team all under 18-year-old girls.
"They decided they'd step up and play in the women's comp," Ms Tamblyn said.
"We won the grand final with pretty much a junior side in a women's competition so that was pretty cool.
"We've had our ups and downs throughout the season but we ended up coming away with the minor premiership...throughout the season as well as the major."
