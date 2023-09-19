The Macleay Argus
Mid North Coast prepares to enter high fire danger rating

Emily Walker
Emily Walker
September 20 2023 - 4:00am
Rural Fire Service (RFS) Lower North Coast District will be ready for the high fire danger rating day for the Macleay Valley.

