Kempsey Shire Council elects Kerri Riddington as Deputy Mayor

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated September 21 2023 - 12:43pm, first published September 20 2023 - 5:00pm
Kempsey Shire has a new Deputy Mayor after Kerri Riddington was elected to the role on Tuesday, September 19, at the Council Ordinary Meeting.

