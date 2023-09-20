Kempsey Shire has a new Deputy Mayor after Kerri Riddington was elected to the role on Tuesday, September 19, at the Council Ordinary Meeting.
Councillors voted for a new Deputy Mayor, as required annually, with results seeing Kerri Riddington take over from Councillor Anthony Patterson.
Cr Riddington will serve as Deputy Mayor to Kempsey Mayor Leo Hauville until the next Local Government election.
"As Deputy Mayor I feel that I can bring years of experience, both in the private and public sector," said Cr Riddington.
"I'm about listening, I'm about communication...I've really tried to work really hard for the community."
Cr Riddington believes her experience of being on "several committees" on council, negotiating large agreements and chairing multiple meetings with large crowds will benefit her in the role of Deputy Mayor.
"I have the time. I am semi-retired now with council being my main force in the community and I have time to support the mayor and I have time to support my felllow councillors," said Cr Riddington.
Incumbent Deputy Mayor Cr Patterson said Cr Riddington will make a "great" Deputy Mayor.
"I support the New Deputy Mayor one-hundred-per-cent," he said.
"Looking forward to the next election I believe that it's fair that there's other councillors that have the possibility of running for mayor that maybe would like to be Deputy Mayor as well," said Cr Pattinson.
Riddington was elected to council in 2021.
