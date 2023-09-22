The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Release application decided for Veronica Leanne Holten allegedly involved in fatal Kempsey stabbing

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated September 22 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 5:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veronica Leanne Holten's release application was discussed in Kempsey Local Court over two days. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
Veronica Leanne Holten's release application was discussed in Kempsey Local Court over two days. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

A third person charged in relation to the stabbing death of a man earlier this year has appeared in Kempsey Local Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.