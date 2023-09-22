A third person charged in relation to the stabbing death of a man earlier this year has appeared in Kempsey Local Court.
South Kempsey woman Veronica Leanne Holten, 29 appeared in court via video link on Wednesday, September 20.
She has been charged as accessory after the fact to the murder of 39-year-old David Vale on March 1, 2023.
Holton was arrested at Wollongong Police Station on August 23.
Police allege that Holton did receive, harbour, maintain and assist a co-accused between 11.50pm and 11.58pm on March 1, 2023.
Police documents which were read in court in part, allege that Holton observed an altercation between the co-accused and Mr Vale, and later drove the co-accused to Burnt Bridge.
In applying for her release, Holton's lawyer said the prosecution case was not strong enough.
"My submission is this is a case of overcharging and because the principle offence cannot be made out ... this is not a strong case," she said.
The defence alleged the police documents included no statement from Holton where she actually observed a knife entering the deceased's body.
"It is being assumed that is what is being seen," the defence said.
Her lawyer said if "you peel back the speculation," Holton may or may not have seen a knife and could not have possibly known that Vale had died.
Holton's lawyer also argued that there were a number of incorrect elements in the police documents and that Holton should be released due to her lack of criminal history as an adult, her need to care for family, the likely delays in the court proceedings, and the negative impact custody has on her mental health.
"Overall your honour, she is a very vulnerable person in custody," the defence said.
The prosecution did not agree with the defence's statements on the strength of the prosecution case and argued against releasing Holten from custody.
The prosecutor argued that Holton would have had to see the two stab wounds caused by a knife and that Holton took off after the offence.
"It's clear from the facts that it is drug related," the prosecutor said.
"It is clear from the facts that the accused was present in the vehicle.
"This is a very serious matter before the court."
Magistrate Nash adjourned the matter to reread the police fact sheet.
He made his decision at Kempsey Local Court the following day on Thursday, September 21.
In his decision, Magistrate Nash said that he could not say that the prosecution case was weak and that the alleged facts were that Holton witnessed the fight with CCTV capturing her arrival to the scene.
While he accepted there may be delays with the case tethered to the other co-accused, Nash said "there is no suggestion of any peculiar delay".
He formally refused bail to Holton.
The matter will appear again in Kempsey Local Court on October 18.
