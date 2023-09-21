The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News
Council

Beekeepers in Kempsey area impacted by Varroa mite invited to information session

By Newsroom
Updated September 21 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bee hives in Crescent Head which have since been removed. Picture by Isabelle Morgan
Bee hives in Crescent Head which have since been removed. Picture by Isabelle Morgan

Registered beekeepers are invited to a drop-in afternoon session for access to financial and mental health information, as well as contact with local support services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.