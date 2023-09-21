Registered beekeepers are invited to a drop-in afternoon session for access to financial and mental health information, as well as contact with local support services.
The event, hosted by Kempsey Shire Council, will be held on Friday 22 September at the Kempsey Anglican Church Hall.
The session has been organised with the intention to give registered beekeepers impacted by Varroa mite support.
Working with Council on the day will be representatives from the Department of Primary Industry (DPI), Australian Honey Bee Industry Council, NSW Health (Farm Gate Mental Health), Rural Financial Counselling Service, Rural Assessment Authority, Salvation Army, Drought Angels, Rural Aid, and Services Australia (Centrelink).
There is assistance available to beekeepers to help support them through the Varroa mite outbreak, with the State Government reimbursing registered beekeepers for the loss of their hives.
"Council is aware of and concerned by the local impacts of the Varroa mite outbreak," said Ali Briggs, Kempsey Shire Council Economic Development Project Officer Agribusiness.
"Beekeeping is a key industry in the Kempsey Shire, with the Mid North Coast region having a large number of hives.
"We will continue to engage with beekeepers, industry bodies and government departments, providing referral services and other actions as required.
"Council will continue to support impacted beekeepers and growers that could be affected by reduced pollination. Council will conduct further research on the economic and environmental impact the Varroa Mite may have on agriculture in the Kempsey Shire in the future, including those producers who rely on pollination."
The Varroa Mite drop-in session will run from 1pm-6pm at the Anglican Church Hall, at 30 Kemp Street, West Kempsey.
Registered beekeepers are asked to come in and chat with the various service providers and government representatives that will be present.
Food and drink will be provided. Please RSVP at agriculture@kempsey.nsw.gov.au or call on 0486 013 082.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.