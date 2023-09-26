The Macleay Argus
Kempsey's Terry Giddy, a champion in life and in sport

Updated September 26 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 3:00pm
The efforts and achievements of Terry Giddy as a paralympian have been celebrated world-wide, but it is his contribution to the Kempsey community that he is being remembered for fondly following his death.

