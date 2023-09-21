Officers in the Macleay Valley have been investigating and responding to a number of thefts this week.
Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker spoke with Inspector Vince Nicholls, to discuss the incidents keeping police busy in the week ending September 21.
Police are investigating an incident involving a stolen Rural Fire Service (RFS) vehicle.
The vehicle, known as Grays Crossing 9, was stolen from it's brigade station in the Nambucca area about 1.30am on Monday, September 18.
The vehicle had last been seen travelling west of Willawarin towards Kempsey early Monday morning.
Police are currently investigating the incident.
"The RFS are currently getting ready for their bush fire season," Inspector Nicholls said.
"This sort of vehicle is used for rapid responses and helps them with their burn-off preparations as well.
"They need that vehicle."
Anyone with information regarding the theft or sighting of the vehicle should contact police.
Police are investigating slashed tires at South West Rocks.
Someone slashed the tires of a vehicle parked at Michael Place, South West Rocks between 5pm Friday, September 16 and 10am Saturday, September 16.
The damage to the car is estimated to cost upwards of $700.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
Officers have located the man responsible for a mobile phone theft at Kempsey Railway Station.
The mobile phone of a 69-year-old man travelling on the XPT train from Casino towards Port Macquarie was stolen between 11.30pm Wednesday, September 20 and 12.30am Thursday, September 21.
The 39-year-old male offender was later located by police and issued with a criminal infringement notice.
Police were able to identify the person responsible for stealing two smart watches from a Aldi display counter.
A 53-year-old female took the two watches without paying for them from the Kempsey Aldi store between 10.32am and 10.43am on Monday, September 18.
Police were later able to identify and locate the woman who they have issued with a criminal infringement notice.
Results for an oral fluid test conducted in June have led to a 28-year-old man being issued with an infringement notice.
Police stopped the man while he was driving for a random breath test on Middleton Street, at 3.55pm on Sunday, June 18.
The man was also subject to an oral fluid test for drug detection.
A sample was sent for analysis and returned a positive result back for cannabis.
The 28-year-old man was issued with an infringement notice for driving a motor vehicle with illicit drug in oral fluid-first offence.
People with information regarding certain incidents listed here are encouraged to contact Kempsey Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
