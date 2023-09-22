A three-day deployment of the State Crime Command to Kempsey has resulted in the arrest of 20 people, 10 Firearm Prohibition Order compliance checks and eight warrants.
The multi-faceted operation led by the Organised Crime Squad was aimed at targeting, disrupting and preventing crime in Kempsey and surrounding area.
In addition to the arrests, police laid 28 charges, completed over 900 random breath tests and seized over $40,000 cash, a number of firearms, drugs, ammunition and weapons over the deployment.
The operation which ran between Monday (September 18) and Wednesday (September 20) involved the deployment of 120 detectives from all State Crime Command squads.
They travelled to Kempsey to work in collaboration with officers from the Mid North Coast Police District and other specialist police commands, including Traffice & Highway Patrol and PolAir.
Police also met with students across five schools and visited local businesses as part of a proactive apprach to crime prevention and education.
Commander of the Organised Crime Squad, Detective Superintendent Peter Faux, said State Crime Command's Kempsey deployment is a great example of how the New South Wales Police force are taking a multi-faceted approach to targeting crime.
"This model - where specialist squads and teams focus on a particular area for a short space of time - has already proven largely successful this year, and our time Kempsey was no different," he said.
"It was great to see our detectives and operatives working so collaboratively side-by-side with the Northern Region officers and other specialist officers deployed as part of the operation.
"Not only is model designed to lower and prevent crime in the area but having a surge of police in one place is a great opportunity for our officers to connect with different regional communities."
Commander of Mid North Coast Police District, Superintendent Shane Cribb said that having the extra resources boosted their capabilities in crime-fighting and crime prevention.
"Higher numbers also meant we could bolster our preventive policing capabilities - visiting five schools in just three days and getting a chance to talk over 900 students about crime prevention and safety," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.