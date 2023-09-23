The Marine Rescue NSW Trial Bay crew has returned two people and their disabled boat safely to shore in an early morning rescue.
The boaters radioed Marine Rescue NSW just after 1.30am on Saturday, September 23 after losing steering on their vessel.
Six volunteers were involved in the rescue - four on the Marine Rescue boat, one at the Sydney Communications Centre, who took the original call, and one at the Trial Bay radio base.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Rodney Page said the boat ran into trouble after hitting a suspected fishing trap.
"The vessel broke free from the suspected fish trap with no obvious damage," he said.
"They then lost steering as they approached Scotts Head. With winds in the range of 20 to 25 knots, it was too difficult for the skipper to steer the vessel with sails only."
Marine Rescue NSW vessel Trial Bay 30 responded and completed the journey in the dark to reach the vessel.
Two metre swells required a slow and steady tow.
Inspector Page said the disabled vessel was safely returned to an emergency buoy at 8.40am.
The boat is now berthed at a wharf in the Macleay River.
Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.
