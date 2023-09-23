The Macleay Argus
Marine Rescue Trial Bay crew completes early morning rescue

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 23 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:00pm
The Marine Rescue NSW vessel Trial Bay 30 responded after a boat ran into trouble on Saturday morning. Picture supplied by Marine Rescue NSW
The Marine Rescue NSW Trial Bay crew has returned two people and their disabled boat safely to shore in an early morning rescue.

