*EDITOR: Some parts of this letter have been edited.
Dear Editor,
All ratepayers and pensioners in Kempsey are shocked to know that the Kempsey Shire Council has listed three options for rate rises between July 2024 and July 2026 totalling either a 51 per cent, 85 per cent or 94 per cent increase from the current level.
There is only one way to stop this... you can lodge a complaint with the Local Government Minister or the NSW Ombudsman.
Their contact details are as follows
The Hon Ron Hoenig MP: GPO BOX 5341, Sydney NSW 2001. Email: heffron@parliament.nsw.gov.au
The NSW Ombudsman: Level 24, 580 George Street Sydney NSW 2000. Email:nswombo@ombo.nsw.gov.au
Don't delay, write today
Don Henry, Aldavilla
