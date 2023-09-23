The Macleay Argus
Home/Comment
Comment

LETTER: how Kempsey Shire ratepayers can complain about proposed rate rise

By Contributor Don Henry
Updated September 24 2023 - 1:54am, first published 1:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey Shire Council is holding information sessions to discuss the proposed rate rise. For more information, go to yoursay.macleay.nsw.gov.au
Kempsey Shire Council is holding information sessions to discuss the proposed rate rise. For more information, go to yoursay.macleay.nsw.gov.au

*EDITOR: Some parts of this letter have been edited.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.