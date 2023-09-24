School students, mounted police, helicopters, highway patrol, Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC) members, community elders and a rugby league football player came together for the launch of the Fight for Success program in Kempsey.
Police from across the NSW Mid North Coast district travelled to Kempsey's Verge Street Playing Fields to help launch the program on Thursday, September 21.
Through the partnership between NSW Police and PCYC NSW, the Fight for Success program is a youth-focused initiative aimed at training young people in boxing and promoting physical activity.
The program will be rejuvenating amateur boxing in PCYCs with new equipment like gloves and pads donated to the local organisation.
Deputy Commissioner Regional NSW Field Operations, Paul Pisanos, said the program shows young people that police are in their corner.
"The Fight for Success initiative is a great source of physical activity and an outlet for many teenagers in these regional communities," Deputy Commissioner Pisanos said.
"We're hoping to get young people through the door at PCYC and see what else is on offer for their personal development."
Kempsey is one of four regional locations where the program has been launched with other regional locations to be considered for the roll out.
It was chosen in part due to conversations with Aboriginal Community Liaison Officers and community elders about how police could work with the community to make a difference.
No Limits Boxing founder Matt Rose and South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell also attended the launch and later interacted with local primary school kids.
Mr Mitchell, who was involved in the PCYC when he was growing up, said the program has been nothing short of amazing.
"I didn't know exactly what I wanted to be when I was older," he said.
"I always knew that if I worked hard enough, did what I needed to do and respected my elders, I knew I would go a long way."
Mr Mitchell said that the new program was a great initiative for the community.
"Obviously there's a stigma there between Aboriginal people and police," he said.
"Our history and our past is something we can't go back on but it's how we move forward with it."
"And I really admire the way the police are going about it."
School students were able to engage in physical activities, as well as meet their local police officers.
Kempsey PCYC youth engagement officer Steven Jeffery said it was a great day to see so many young people.
"We have so many young people using the PCYC and the youth facility at the moment in Kempsey," ** said.
"The resources we're getting today are going to be fantastic for not only the PCYC but for the community as a whole."
Mr Jeffery said he often sees up to 60 children participating each week at the PCYC but noted that unsupervised young people have been roaming streets at night.
"And that's when people are bored and not being supervised, they can get into trouble," he said.
"Our way of engaging with them is keeping the club open later and working closely with programs.
"We find through boxing programs, physical activity programs and competitive programs, these young people are more likely to come along and be a part of [PCYC]."
The Fight for Success program also aims to prevent and divert young people's involvement in criminal activity.
Deputy Commissioner Pisanos said.said there was a bit of science behind why Kempsey was chosen for the program.
"We have seen some issues around crime and some serious crime in community with our youth," he said.
"And we had to do something about it in terms of quickly bringing something other than arrest and the criminal justice process in the community."
Deputy Commissioner Pisanos said the program was about community safety and was really driven through the PCYC platform.
"Really it's about the police engaging in a different way in that diversionary, prevention space rather than things bubbling away and turning into crime issues in the community."
During the same week the program was launched, a three-day deployment of the State Crime Command occurred in Kempsey.
"Everyone expects us to police those serious aspects of criminal behaviour," Deputy Commissioner Pisanos said.
"On the other hand, we can also demonstrate that while we're doing that, we can also launch and initiate those prevention programs and those diversionary programs.
"And I think police are in unique position to be able to do things in both spheres."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.