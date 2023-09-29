The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Macleay Valley's Triston Reilly and Chloe Saunders reflect on debut season in NRL/NRLW

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
September 30 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macleay Valley's Triston Reilly made his NRL debut with the Wests Tigers while Chloe Saunders made her NRLW with the Cronulla Sharks. Picture supplied
Macleay Valley's Triston Reilly made his NRL debut with the Wests Tigers while Chloe Saunders made her NRLW with the Cronulla Sharks. Picture supplied

Macleay Valley couple Triston Reilly and Chloe Saunders have taken the NRL and NRLW by storm after both starring in their debut seasons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.