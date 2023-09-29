Macleay Valley couple Triston Reilly and Chloe Saunders have taken the NRL and NRLW by storm after both starring in their debut seasons.
Reilly, who hails from South West Rocks, made his NRL debut with the Wests Tigers this year while Saunders made her NRLW debut with the Cronulla Sharks in its maiden season.
While Saunders is no stranger to playing on the big stage in sports, having previously made a name for herself in cricket and rugby union, she said it was a nerve-wracking experience to run out onto the field with the Sharks for the first time.
"I remember getting the call up to play in the first round... and I was just completely overwhelmed," she said. "I remember thinking that I needed to leave it all out there on the field.
"Playing at this high level and in front of such a big crowd, I think it was quite challenging because you don't want to leave any regrets out on the field.
"I think it was probably the only time that I had to really calm myself down and really connect with myself.
"I had to remind myself that I deserved this spot and it was a once in a lifetime opportunity."
Saunders made the switch to rugby league in 2023 after a successful career in cricket and rugby union.
In 2016, she made her first grade Women's Cricket debut for the Balmain Tigers where she played alongside Australian Icons Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy.
She then moved to union and in 2021, she played in the National AON Sevens series with UTS.
Saunders went on to captain the NSW Sevens side in the 2022-23 season before switching codes.
Most recently, Saunders helped create history when the Sharks recorded the biggest victory ever recorded in the NRLW after powering to a 56-6 win over the Eels in their last round of the season.
Saunders claimed one of the many tries on offer for the Sharks, taking her overall try count to two.
"It was pretty special," she said. "I thought I wasn't going to score one try this season, so to get two was incredible."
After an up-and-down season, Saunders said it was great for the team to end the year on a high.
"That game was really special for the team," she said. "This season has been all about growth and development.
"We're only a new club to the NRLW... we have a lot of amazing athletes who have played for many years, and we also have rookies like myself in the squad who are trying to find their feet in their first season.
"To finish on a game where everybody knew their role, did their job, played for each other and stuck to the structure that we wanted to play... it was just a great feeling to get a result like that off the back of our hard work."
After helping build the foundations of women's rugby union, Saunders said she was proud to also be part of the growth in women's rugby league as well.
"I feel like I've been part of a journey that I've helped build... with the time that I've spent playing rugby union," she said.
"I think how I dealt with any hiccups in NRLW in terms of my playing journey, is that I can understand the women before me who played NRLW and who built those pathways and struggled with not having access to the things that we do now.
"In rugby union, there would be days where we wouldn't have an oval or access to any gym facilities... we had to make it up at times, and I'm so grateful for those hurdles because it grows resilience.
"We've come a long way in both codes, and it's been amazing to now see the results of all that hard work."
Saunders said her sporting journey has been made easier with her partner of six years, Triston Reilly, by her side.
Reilly made his return to rugby league after spending the past couple of seasons playing union with the NSW Waratahs and Randwick.
He burst onto the rugby scene as an 18-year-old when he made his Rugby Sevens debut for Australia just one year after graduating from St Joseph's College, Hunters Hill.
Reilly has a very strong league pedigree, having represented Newcastle Knights in Harold Matthews and South Sydney in SG Ball, before crossing codes.
He joined the West Tigers on a train and trial deal in 2022 before he moved into the club's 30-man roster in 2023.
Saunders said their passion and dedication to both union and league has contributed to the foundations of their relationship.
"To be together and compete in the same professional codes over the past few years is not only a huge achievement, but I think it is important to the foundations of our relationship," she said.
"To have someone who understands the sacrifices and commitment it takes to compete in this space makes the journey easier knowing there is patience and understanding.
"To be successful at this level, I believe you need an incredible support network and not only do I receive that from my whole family, but especially my Dad and Triston.
"The beauty in playing the same code is that we can bounce off each other in so many different situations in our sporting career, whether that's reviewing games or doing extras, and I think that is really the key when you're trying to become successful in a high-pressure and high-intensity sport."
Reilly echoed her sentiments.
"We are both doing the thing that we love," he said. "We are always doing extra training sessions together and reviewing our games... it's a special experience.
"We have a passion for footy, and it's cool to see us both achieving our dreams together."
Reilly said making his NRL debut was a "dream come true".
"It was a bit of a shock when I got offered a contract with the Tigers... but it's an opportunity you take with both hands," he said.
"I have put a lot of hard work into my pre-season, and it was always a dream to play in the NRL so to finally get the call up was pretty surreal.
"I hadn't played rugby league for about five years, so it took me a bit to get used to the game again.
A career highlight for Reilly was when he claimed his first try of his career in round 26. Coincidentally, it was the same week that Saunders got her first try.
"That was a good feeling," he said. "It was a bit of a shock when I got the ball, [but] I saw that I was only about 10 metres out from the line, so I crashed over."
Reilly said his family's support has been a motivating factor throughout his sporting journey.
"The biggest thing for me was having my family support me over the years... I have a big family, but we are really close," he said.
"I have a lot of support back home, and they have been massive for me."
As the Macleay Valley continues to be a talent pool for up and coming sports stars, Reilly encouraged any aspiring athlete to chase their dreams.
"What I would say to someone else would be that you have to take your opportunities when they come because you're never going to get the same opportunity twice."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.