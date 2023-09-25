The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Explore the rise and fall of the Travellers Rest Hotel

By Columnist Phil Lee
Updated September 26 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Travellers Rest Hotel, Barraganyatti, in the time of William Miles. Picture supplied by MRHS
The Travellers Rest Hotel, Barraganyatti, in the time of William Miles. Picture supplied by MRHS

Popularly known as the "Beer and go ratty", the Travellers Rest Hotel at Barraganyatti had a short but eventful existence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.